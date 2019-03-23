Edward Daniel McInnis, Jr. passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was 72. Ed was the beloved husband of Mary Gretchen Gibbins McInnis for 45 years and dear father to Charles Edward McInnis. Born on January 8, 1947, Ed was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. Mr. McInnis was the son of the late Anna Rita Berrill McInnis and Edward Daniel McInnis, Sr., brother of John S. McInnis (Suzette) and the late Donald J. McInnis, brother-in-law of Robyn Gibbins Cooperman (Elliot) and Patrice Gibbins Willard (Geoff). He was "Uncle Ed" to Christopher T. Vance, Danielle N. Vu (John), Sarah E. Willard, Geoffrey D. Willard (Megan), Rachel O. Cooperman, Hannah D. Cooperman, Lauren M. Kominek (Alan), Jananna M. Cornett (Gerry), Rachael A. McInnis, and Rebecca J. McInnis. Ed had eleven great nieces and two great nephews. He is also survived by one cousin, Barbara L. Swayne. Mr. McInnis attended Crossman Elementary, P.G.T. Beauregard Junior High, Warren Easton High School, and received a Bachelor of Music in Music Therapy from Loyola University where he majored in French Horn. During his happy days at the College of Music, he made many life long friends. Ed was a member of Salem Church and served on the council for many years, and most recently served as Treasurer of the Church Council. He was a devoted choir member and had a beautiful bass voice. Mr. McInnis was also on the Board of Directors of Covenant Nursing Home and served as Treasurer. Mr. McInnis began working with computers in the early 1970s and had a successful career in Information Systems Technology at McDonnell Douglas and several hospitals in the New Orleans area, including Mercy and Methodist. He had many passions in life including spending time with family and friends, listening to classical music, being an avid Saints fan, and watching Marx Brothers movies. He also enjoyed reading and was a master of Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit. He will be remembered for his entertaining, dry sense of humor and clever wit. A memorial service will be held at Salem Church, 4212 Camp Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70115 on April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church, 4212 Camp Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70115. All are invited to share a memory of Ed or share personal condolences at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary