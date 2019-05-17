Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williams Funeral Home 67525 Highway 41 Pearl River , LA 70452 (985)-863-5733 Visitation 9:00 AM Village Church Lutheran Memorial service 11:00 AM Village Church Lutheran Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Edward David Burow went to be with our Lord peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley, his sons, Matthew Edward (Bridgette) and David Edward (Andrea), his grandsons, Brandon Edward, Nathan Lawrence, Andrew David, and Adam Edward, and his siblings Karl Franklin Burow (Wanda), Nancy B. Werner, and Pamela B. Matusik (Wayne). He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Dr. Burow is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Alma Burow, and an infant daughter. Dr. Burow secured his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at SLU and his Ph.D. from USM in Hattiesburg, MS. He was an educator in the St. Tammany Parish School System. He began his career teaching the sciences at Salmen High School, following as an Assistant Principal at Carolyn Park Elementary School, and was the first Principal at Bayou Woods Elementary School. He was a previous President of the St. Tammany Parish Teachers Federal Credit Union, a previous elder at Bethany Lutheran Church, an active father regarding their education, Slidell Youth Soccer, Boy Scouts of America and Church. He was a member of Village Church Lutheran in Lacombe, LA, and the men's club, Joy Quilting Club, Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, and Manressa Group 16. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Village Church Lutheran, 29180 Hwy. 190, Lacombe, LA 70445; Krewedepink.org (cancer research in LA); or in his name. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Village Church Lutheran beginning with visitation at 9 am followed by the Memorial service at 11 am with Pastor Paul Ernewein officiating. D.T. Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452 in charge of arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to June 8, 2019

