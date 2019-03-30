Edward "Ed" Ford, May 15, 1943 – March 1, 2019, age 75. Edward "Ed" Ford passed away peacefully at his home on March 1, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana. Ed was a native of Columbia, South Carolina and a long-time resident of Slidell. His is survived by his loving wife of almost 49 years, Becky Armbruster Ford; his mother, Sara Jennings Ford Evans, and his two sons, Mark (Theresa) and Mike (Richelle). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Sara, Mike Jr. and Jackson; Aunt, Polly Jennings; sister, Judy Elkins; brother, Glen Ford; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Ed served his country in the South Carolina Air National Guard from 1966-1970. He worked for 34 years for the US Geological Survey first in the South Carolina District office before transferring to the USGS Hydraulics Instrument Facility (HIF) at Stennis Space Center until his retirement in 1999. Ed also volunteered as a Cub Master, Scout Master, and Committee Chairman with the Boy Scouts of America; read for WRBW, the radio station for the visually impaired, in New Orleans; and volunteered at the Aquarium of the Americas. He was a member of the Slidell Kiwanis Club where he was the club secretary, president, and on the Board of Directors. He also served as a Lieutenant Governor and District Trustee for the Louisiana, Mississippi, and West Tennessee District of Kiwanis International. Ed enjoyed traveling with Becky in their RV, playing with his grandchildren, and friendly pestering of his sons and daughters-in-law. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 in the John Wesley Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA to be followed by a reception in the same location. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to A Soldier's Journey Home, a non-profit group of volunteers who build homes adapted for soldiers with disabilities. Both of Ed's sons have helped build several houses with this organization. Donations may be made on-line at: https://www.asoldiersjourneyhome.org/donate, or by mail to: P.O. Box 578, Hixson, TN 37343. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary