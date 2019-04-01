Edward H. "Mr. Ted" Zerbey, Sr. of Covington, LA passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1928 in Pottsville, PA to Edward C. and Viola Virginia (DiCandia) Zerbey. Mr. Ted is survived by his children Ginger Koelling (Jack), Edward H. Zerbey, Jr. (Lisa), Leslie Wickware (Aaron) and grandchildren Kyle Zerbey, Clinton Zerbey, and Owen Wickware; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Violet Coppenger; his caretaker and friend Amy Finch; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Ted is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Hasty Zerbey, his brother Thomas Zerbey, his sister Betty Buckles, and his parents. Mr. Ted was a true adventurer and loved to live life on his own terms. He enjoyed flying, skydiving, collecting antique cars, and oil painting. He also had an interest in science and liked to create his own inventions. Mr. Ted proudly served in the United States Army during World War II, and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Association. Mr. Ted was also previously a member of the local antique car club. He enjoyed life and made friends everywhere he went. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation on Friday beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will take place in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mr. Ted to be made to Northshore Humane Society, 20384 Harrison Ave, Covington, LA 70433, https://www.northshorehumane.org/donate Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary