Edward Hamilton Booker of New Orleans, LA passed from this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Luce, as well as his sons Charles (Suzie) and Patrick (Paige). He always delighted in spending time with his grandchildren Sam, Abby, Thomas and John. He is also survived by his brother Hoy, and sisters Ann (George) and Margaret. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Margaret, son James, brother Pat (Judy) and sister Mary Ethel (Jerry). Eddie, as he was known to friends and family, led a full life. He started his formal education at St. Benedict Seminary in Covington, LA, followed by a year at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, ultimately finishing his undergraduate degree at Loyola University. Following this he received a law degree from Tulane University. In 1968 he was elected to represent the 91st district of the state of Louisiana in the House of Representatives. He served two terms. During this time, he had a chance encounter on vacation in Acapulco, Mexico and met the love of his life, Luce. They were soon married in her home country of Luxembourg. They went on to raise three boys. Eddie spent 10 years as General Counsel for the company his father founded, Booker Drilling. Eddie had a great love for fishing, riding horses and his magnificent vegetable gardens. He will surely be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday May 24, 2019 at 1: 00 p.m. at Saint Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, Covington, 70457 with interment to follow in the Abbey Cemetery. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 24, 2019