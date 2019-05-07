Born in New York in 1929, Edward J. Maxwell, Jr. was brought to New Orleans when he was three months old and lived here the remainder of his life. His parents, Edward Maxwell, Sr. and Alma Maxwell, were both New Orleans natives and had temporarily moved to NYC to pursue work (Edward Sr. was a construction worker on the Empire State building), but gladly returned to family roots when their only son was born. Educated in the New Orleans public school system, Edward learned to play drums in his high school band and became a lifelong musician. In 1950, he joined the Rene Louapre Orchestra and began the honored tradition of playing for society Mardi Gras balls. In 1981, he resigned from Louapre's orchestra in order to play with his son's band - Jimmy Maxwell & His Orchestra - which still performs today, led by Jimmy's son and Edward's grandson, Robert Maxwell. In total, Ed was on the bandstand for 64 Carnival seasons, and has shared the stage with many of the greats - including Al Hirt, Pete Fountain, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, and Otis Redding. He has performed for movie stars, Presidents Nixon, Carter, Reagan, and Bush, and some of the most prestigious events in New Orleans in the last half of the last century. He is remembered by the musician community as one of the best big band swing drummers to come out of New Orleans after WWII and continued to be a driving force on the bandstand his entire life, playing well into his late 80s. When not performing, Eddie had a successful career in insurance and real estate development throughout New Orleans and the North Shore with his closest friends Ray "Buzzy" Authement and Maurice Cable. Ed was known to enjoy fishing and the outdoors, as well as practical jokes; he loved life, laughing, oysters, and playing music. Married for 47 years to Joyce Maxwell, together they raised four children; he is survived by his children, Peggy Maxwell, Jimmy Maxwell (Helen), Nancy Murchison (Dillon), John Maxwell (Amy), and five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Michele Austin Hartz (Sol), Ashley Austin (April), Elizabeth Maxwell, Robert Maxwell, Chandler Murchison, Jordan Hartz, Joshua Hartz, Max Austin, Mitchell Austin, Andrew Austin. Following Joy's death in 1999, he reconnected with longtime friend and classmate from Nicholls High School, Bebita Augustin; together, they've enjoyed almost 20 years of happiness, love, adventures, and domestic bliss. At the age of 90, Edward entered eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Metairie, Louisiana. He is remembered as an exceedingly kind and abundantly generous man. Special thank you to Dr. Oliver Sartor for his compassionate and thorough care throughout his final years. The funeral service will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Visitation begins at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. All are welcome. Please leave condolences and memories at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019