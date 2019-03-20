|
Edward L. Fortmayer, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 92. Husband of the late Patricia B. Fortmayer. Father of Cynthia F. Morgan and the late Edward L. Fortmayer, Jr. Son of the late Estelle La Bauve Fortmayer and Edward W. Fortmayer. Grandfather of Kelley M. Hebert. Great grandfather of Morgan E. Hebert and Baxter R. Hebert. He retired for the military having served in the Navy and the Air Force. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Terrytown, LA and an avid LSU fan. A private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019