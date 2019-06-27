Edward Lanark Clinton passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of over 46 years to Kathleen Fiorito Clinton. Son of the late Clarence Lanark Clinton and Rose Durr Clinton. Loving father of Heather Marie Clinton, Tiffany Clinton Gilmore (Bryan) and Ashley Elizabeth Clinton. Adoring grandfather of Bowie Mae Gilmore and Rigby Kathleen Gilmore. Mr. Clinton was a native of New Orleans and resident of Kenner. He graduated from Alcee Fortier High School in 1961 and attended Louisiana State University of New Orleans. He served in the United States Air Force, honorable discharged on September 8, 1966. He was a Professional Land Surveyor, licensed in Louisiana and Mississippi. He was Past Chairman of LA Society of Professional Land Surveyors, District I and a member of the National Society of Professional Surveyors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations to at www.wish.org are preferred. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 5, 2019