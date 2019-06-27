The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Clinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lanark Clinton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lanark Clinton Obituary
Edward Lanark Clinton passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of over 46 years to Kathleen Fiorito Clinton. Son of the late Clarence Lanark Clinton and Rose Durr Clinton. Loving father of Heather Marie Clinton, Tiffany Clinton Gilmore (Bryan) and Ashley Elizabeth Clinton. Adoring grandfather of Bowie Mae Gilmore and Rigby Kathleen Gilmore. Mr. Clinton was a native of New Orleans and resident of Kenner. He graduated from Alcee Fortier High School in 1961 and attended Louisiana State University of New Orleans. He served in the United States Air Force, honorable discharged on September 8, 1966. He was a Professional Land Surveyor, licensed in Louisiana and Mississippi. He was Past Chairman of LA Society of Professional Land Surveyors, District I and a member of the National Society of Professional Surveyors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations to at www.wish.org are preferred. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now