Edward Lee "Boss Man" Wright departed this life on March 18, 2019 at his residence. Husband of the late Deanie Ranken Wright. Father of Jacquelyn Wright Jones and Sharon Wright. Brother of Doris Landor, Earline Dunmore and Earl Wright. Grandfather of Tony, Stacy and Kevin. Great grandfather of Tony, Jr. and Antonio. Uncle of Willa Mae Holmes. Also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Special thank you to his great nephew Dylan Pazon and other family members who have assisted, prayed with and for us. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. A Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Edward Lee "Boss Man" Wright will be held in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment St. Louis No. 3, 3421 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation 8 30 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Please sign guestbook at charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019