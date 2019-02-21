The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
Edward Mickey
Edward Louis Mickey Sr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was a native of St. Joseph, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Edward retired from The Public and Continental Grain Elevator. Beloved father of Edward "Chucky" Louis (Felicia) Mickey, Jr., Cyria Mickey, and Twanna Riley. Grandfather of Braxton Mickey, Dijon Bunch, Ashton Mickey, Chivay Davillier, Chaz Mickey, Trishon Riley, and Jordan Mickey. Son of late Ed Mickey, Jr. and Rebecca Davis Mickey. Grandson of the late Francis L. Skinner Berkley and Lee Davis. Brother of Adell M. (Wendolyn) Kent, Monique Mickey, Fanette M. Craft, Faye M. (Sylvester) Bates, Darleen M. Gilbert, Albert (Ruth Ann) Mickey and the late Annie Lee Mickey, Eardell M. Watson, and Melvin Mickey Sr.Nephew of Doris Carey and Lois Davis. Devoted cousin of Roxanne McCray. Brother in law of Willie Watson and Kenneth Craft. Former husband of Janet Mickey, also survived by 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; employees of Wags, Faye's Daycare, Veterans Affairs Hospital, Amazon, Black Water, Inspire Nola Schools, Advent and Sistas Catering are invited to attend the funeral services at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 1419 4th St. Westwego, LA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Woodrow Hayden officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
