Col. Edward Peter Benezech, Jr., born January 17, 1920, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 99 years old. Beloved husband of the late Katherine Boudreau. Loving father of Edward P. Benezech, III (Sheryl), Katherine B. Ferret (the late James), the late Susan B. Morgan, and the late Janet B. Stipe (Paul). Proud grandfather of Sean B. Cavalier (Kurt), Lance Benezech, Sr. (Sandra), Jeffery Stipe (Andrea), Christopher Stipe (Tiffany), Ian Morgan (Paula) and Seth Morgan (Ashley). Great-grandfather of Candice B. Pittman (Kyle), Lance, Jr. and Nicolas Benezech, Lane, Mason and Peyton Cavalier, Andrew Bellas, Sophia, Olivia, Carson and Ryane Stipe, and Neva, Amelia and Oliver Morgan. Brother of Helen Guillot. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lt. Col. Edward P. Benezech, Sr. and Violet J. Herkender, and his brother, Shelby W. Benezech. Edward was born in New Orleans, and was a life-long resident of Arabi, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Warren Easton High School, Class of 1938. He served in WWII as a Captain with 938th FA BN, and was present at the Anzio Beach Invasion, in Italy. He earned many medals during his time in service, including The Bronze Star and The Croix De Guerre. An active member of the Washington Artillery Veterans Association, he retired from the military as a Colonel. After his military career, he was employed by the State of Louisiana Adjutant General's Office, and retired in 1985. Edward will forever be remembered for his sweet nature, and his dedication to his family and country. He loved telling jokes and war stories, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Relatives, friends and WAVA members are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., in Chalmette, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM. A funeral service will be held in his honor at 10:30 AM. He will be laid to rest in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The s Project, PO BOX 758517, Topeka KS, 66675, The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, NOFA-NOLA, PO BOX 2096, Marrero, LA 70073, or The National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130.