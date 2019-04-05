The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie, LA
View Map
Edward Peter Reynaud Obituary
Edward Peter Reynaud, son of the late George Reynaud and Marie Chassaignac Reynaud, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 78 of complications from pneumonia. Ed was born in New Orleans, LA and lived in Lutcher, LA until the age of eleven when his family moved to Baton Rouge, LA. He graduated from Catholic High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana College. He is survived by his sister Marie Garon (Henry); his nephews, Alan (Toby), Peter (Sheryl), Paul (Maria), Mark (Sheila) Reynaud, Michael Garon (Bic) and Patrick Garon (Denise); his nieces, Andree Reynaud, Renee Cambre (Richard), Sheila Couvillion (the late Keith), Tammy Hunt and Jeanne Taylor (Creed) and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers George Jr. and Charles Reynaud and his nephew Timothy Garon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Thursday afternoon, April 11, 2019 beginning at 12:00 noon with a Funeral Mass to follow at 1:00 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Burial will be private. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 11, 2019
