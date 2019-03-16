The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Rev. Edward "Poppa" Renolds Sr.

Rev. Edward "Poppa" Reynolds, Sr. entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. He was the Pastor of Greater Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church of Gretna. Poppa, as he was affectionately known to family and friends was a graduate of L. B. Landry High School and a retired truck driver of United Cash and Carry Company. He was a mason and Past Master of Masonic Lodge of St. John. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette Williams Reynolds. Devoted father of Raymond, Anthony (Jennifer), David (Elizabeth) and Michael (Kimberlyn) Reynolds, and the late Edward Reynolds, Jr. Son of the late Walter Reynolds and Rachel Johnson. Brother of the late Ernest, Elton, Noel, Jr., Leonard, Charles, Earl, Thomas, and Amelia Rivers. Brother-in-law of Geraldine W. Robinson of California; also survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, St. Joseph Helping Hands Divine Spiritual Church of Christ, Asbury United Methodist Church, Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church, and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Service at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2725 Ernest St. Algiers, LA on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Rev. Lawrence Dupre', officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: McDonghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
