Edward St. Martin Coleman, Jr., passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 56. He is survived by his loving wife Lydia F. Arriaga; stepson Cory Gerber; sister Eileen Ellis; nephew Carl Bridges and niece Katie Ellis. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary Coleman. He was a devoted son, a caring husband and father, and a loyal, trusted friend. He was a man of honor and integrity and proudly spoke to all of his love for masonry. He was a member of St. James Masonic Lodge in Baton Rouge, the Scottish Rite, and a Shriner. He brought great laughter and joy to all those around him. He tenderly cared for his patients during his 20 years in healthcare, first as a respiratory therapist and then as a cardiopulmonary perfusionist. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Go Tigers! Our most sincere thanks to the entire team in Cardiology and MICU at the HVI center at Our Lady of the Lake RMC for their compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette, Baton Rouge. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2019

