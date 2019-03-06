|
Edward Wallace Williams departed this life on February 25, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1940, to Edmond John Hartman and Loraine Eunice Hartman. Edward is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Pam Hartman, and brother Donald Williams. He survived by 4 sons, Keith Cacioppo (Shelly), Edward Williams Jr., Kelly Williams (Michelle), and Andre Williams (Tammy), and his sisters, Connie Zoller (Freddy) and Evelyn Pecoraro. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral services on March 9th, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006. Visitation will be held from 9AM to 11AM with a funeral service to begin at 11AM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019