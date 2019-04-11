The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Edward Walter Boos Jr.

Edward Walter Boos Jr. Obituary
Edward Walter Boos Jr. left this world on Thursday, April 11, 2019 to be with the love of his life Elsie Mollere Boos and their son Keith. He was born in New Orleans on August 23, 1932 and lived in Slidell for many years. Eddie was a Banker most of his life. He was the son of the late Alphonsine Lapayude Boos and Edward Walter Boos Sr. He was the brother of the late Lois Laine and Donald Boos and brother-in-law of the late James Mollere. He is survived by his brother Lloyd Alfred Boos (Doris), his sisters-in-law Lucille Mariano and Verlee Mollere (the late Harold), many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Catholic Funeral Service at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. The burial service will be at the Greenwood Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
