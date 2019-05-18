Edwin J. (E.J.) Percle passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Son of the late Edwin H. Percle and Marie Simmons Percle. Brother of Harold J. Percle (late Carla) and the late Edwina "Butsy" Euper (late Thomas). Also survived by his favorite and (only) niece, Susan E. Percle (James), and his favorite and (only) nephew, David C. Percle (late Lori). Great-uncle of David C. Percle, Jr. (Elizabeth). Beloved by extended family members of the Kurtz family, Uncle E.J.'s family grew to include the love and care of Joseph (Lil Joe) Frisella, his wife Deena and their children, Dolores, Deena and Sabrina. Age 92 years, a native of Morgan City, LA and resident of Gretna, LA. E.J. proudly served in the United States Army. He was a clerk at Stumpf's Drugs and then Klein's Drug Store until the time of its' closure, 33 years later. In his retirement, he could be seen in the hallways of many local hospitals, office buildings and the like, delivering flowers for LeGrand the Florist of Gretna. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 21, 2019