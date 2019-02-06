Home

Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Edwin LeBlanc
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Edwin James LeBlanc, born December 12, 1955, passed away at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 19, 2019. He was born in San Gabriel, California to the late Dorothy Gloria Stein LeBlanc and Andrew Louis LeBlanc. He is survived by his aunt, Janet LeBlanc Cousins and numerous cousins both in New Orleans and Vancouver, BC. Ed was a proud graduate of St. George's School in Vancouver, BC. Ed faithfully served his community as a police officer with the New Orleans Police Department, Hawaii Police Department, and was a reserve officer with the Orleans Levee Board Police. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was an officer in the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem and a member of the Roundtable Club. He was a faithful fan of the Vancouver Canucks. Ed will also be missed by his numerous friends with who he shared his interests in wood working, diving and cigars. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Lake Lawn Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
