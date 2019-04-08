The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Edwin "Ro" Phillip Romain, Sr., a WWII United States Navy Veteran, peacefully departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 96; beloved husband of the late Myra Millaud Romain; son of the late Richard L. Romain and Catherine Douroux Romain; stepson of the late Isabelle St. Cyr Romain; devoted father of Leslie Romain Chauvin, Richard N. Romain, Julie A. Romain, Inez Romain (Roy) Glapion, Paul G. (Amyre) Romain and the late Dr. Edwin P. Romain, Jr. (Dr. Wilfred Delphin) and the late Simone Romain Patin Newman; brother of the late Pearl Romain Weikel; brother-in-law of Alva Millaud LeSassier, Thyronne Millaud and the late Doris Millaud Rhodes, Inez Millaud Bell, Lois Millaud Harris, Henry "Wendell", Myles and Lyle Millaud; grandfather of Raoul "Dutch" (Cindy) Chauvin, III, Allyson (Jennifer Valteau) Chauvin, Gian J. Romain, Brandon M. Romain, Ingrid Patin (Yinka) Alonge, Lauren Patin Powell, Alexandria Patin, Dillon A. Glapion, and Dalton R. Glapion; great grandfather of Phillip and Brennan Chauvin; Patience, Hayden, Joshua "Deuce", and Landon Powell; Jordyn M. Nelson; Michael and Isabella Alonge; also survived by his "buddy" Raoul Chauvin, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends. Special thanks to his caregivers, Jill and Paige Peters and the staff of Passages Hospice. Edwin Romain was a graduate of Worsham College of Mortuary Science of Chicago, IL. He was a member of the New Orleans Embalmers Association, Crescent City Funeral Directors Association, Louisiana State Association of Funeral Directors, National Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 924 Monroe St., Gretna, LA (corner of Franklin and Burmaster Sts.) on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:30 am. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery, Algiers, LA; Arrangements by Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA; please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019
