Edwina Freche Schwegmann entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 66. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Freche and Edwina Nestor Freche; and her siblings, Johnny Freche, and Margaret Etienne. She is the beloved wife of Martin Schwegmann. She is the dear sister of James Freche (Jill). She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continuing on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 4, 2019