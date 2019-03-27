Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edwina Thymes Gillard entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019 at the age of 70. Edwina was born on January 18, 1949 to Edward Fields Thymes, Sr. and Elizabeth Watkins Thymes, both are deceased. She was the mother of the late Leon Gillard, Jr. Edwina is survived by siblings Betty Thymes Williams, Edward Fields Thymes, Jr., Adrienne Thymes Leflore, and Laurette Thymes. She was the sister-in-law of Marilyn Young Thymes and David Leflore and an aunt to Nakkisha Thymes, Kristie Thymes, Kiersten Leflore, Melvin Williams, Jr., Damon Williams, Sr., and Lamar Williams, Sr. Edwina was a lifetime resident of New Orleans with 43 years of service as an educator of special needs children for Orleans Parish Public Schools and Algiers Charter Schools. From christening to last rites she worshipped with Shiloh Baptist Church and she was a Legacy member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a Zeta Dove. A christian home going celebration will be held in her honor on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am, Shiloh Baptist Church, 723 Magellan Street, Gretna, Louisiana 70053 with a pre-service ritual by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority from 10:30-11:00 am. Visitation is from 8:30 am-10:30 am. Mc Donoghville Cemetery located at 520 Hancock Street, Gretna, Louisiana is the internment location. Professional services provided by Murray Henderson Funeral Home.

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

