Ms. Elaine Guidry was born on Oct. 10, 1951 at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. She passed away at the Sanctuary Passage Hospice in New Orleans on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the age of 67. Elaine is the daughter of the late Earl and Julia Guidry and is the mother of one son Kevin Guidry (Victoria "Vickie"). She leaves to cherish her memory two beloved grandchildren, Sharod and Shahod, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-great nieces and great nephews. She also leaves to mourn her longtime companion, John Bennett of Gonzalez, Louisiana, with whom she shared her life for more than 20 years. Elaine is one of eight siblings and is survived by sisters: Louise Duplessis (Jerry), Theresa Bennett (Wayne, late); and brothers: Earl Guidry, Donald Guidry (Patricia), Andrew Guidry (Brenda) and Mansfield Williams (Lynette). Preceding her in death are two brothers: Lawrence Guidry and Louis Guidry. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, she enjoyed a long and meaningful career in the medical field where she worked and retired from Touro Infirmary Hospital, Ochsner Hospital (main campus), New Orleans Veterans Hospital and the Baton Rouge VA clinic. After her retirement, Elaine found an exciting new venture in a part-time role at the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority where she worked until she no longer could. Funeral services will be held at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Ave, New Orleans, 70125 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Charles Southall, III, officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA.