Service Information St Mary Magdalen Church 6425 W Metairie Ave Metairie, LA 70003 Visitation 9:00 AM - 9:15 AM St. Mary Magdalen Chapel 6425 West Metairie Ave Metairie , LA Funeral Mass 9:15 AM St. Mary Magdalen Chapel 6425 West Metairie Ave Metairie , LA Obituary

Elaine, 89, departed this life on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Elaine was the daughter of the late Sidney Joseph DeJean, Sr. and Marguerite Carmelite Campo born on February 15, 1930, in New Orleans, LA. She resided there until her marriage to the late Gerard "Jerry" Hugh Cline, Sr. on May 19, 1951, and they moved to Metairie, LA. She was a loving and devoted housewife and together they raised 2 children. Twenty years after Jerry's passing Elaine met the late Aneblo Giovanni A.J. "Johnny" Dallocchio and they began their 20 year marriage on April 21, 1990. After Johnny's passing she met Merrill Faccion at the Jefferson Orleans. Elaine was always grateful to her friend "Mel" for his kind and gentle devotion. Elaine leaves as her legacy 2 children: Bonnie Ann Cline Mellor (Frank), and Gerard 'Jerry' Hugh Cline, Jr. (Karen). She was preceded in death by her husbands Jerry and Johnny, brothers Sidney Joseph DeJean, Jr. (Shirley Claverie), Mervin Lawrence and his twin Malvin Albert DeJean (Lillian "Maude" Ferguson), and sisters Marguerite DeJean Rosenbohm (the late Lionel Raymond, Sr) and Dorothy 'Dot' DeJean Mangiaracina (the late John Joseph, Sr). Elaine was the proud, devoted grandmother of 6: David, Kevin (Caley), Kenneth (Darsi), Makon, Jody (Melissa), Amy. And great grandmother of 7: Gabrielle, Sadie, Caleb, Ty, Charlie, Jasper and Oliver. One of her greatest joys was making memories with family and because of this close relationship she will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, great nieces and great nephews. Elaine received the sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick from Father Christian DeLerno, pastor at St Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner for 55 years. With compassionate care, St. Anthony's and Passages Hospice made her feel special and comfortable during this past year. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019 with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and a funeral mass at 9:15, at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel, 6425 West Metairie Ave, Metairie. All parishioners, caretakers, friends and family are welcome to celebrate her life with us. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 11, 2019

