Elaine Partlan Smith returned to the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Mandeville surrounded by her loving family at the age of 91. She was the daughter of Daniel Bernard Partlan Sr. and Marguerite Rittler Partlan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Albinus Smith Sr. Elaine is survived by her son Joseph A. Smith Jr. (Trudy) and daughter Sybil S. Alexander (Richard). She had a predeceased son, Keith G. Smith. She is also survived by two sisters, Yvonne Spicuzza, Patricia Burgard (Edward), and sister-in-law Blanche Partlan. She is predeceased by her brother Daniel Partlan Jr., her two sisters Carol Scheuermann (Karl) and Jacqueline Turner (Terrel). Elaine is the proud grandmother of Joseph Smith III (Stacie), Brandi Monaghan (Joseph), Shelley Dardar (James), Somer Gagnard (Mark), Edward deLivaudais (Jaime), Courtney Perez (Edward), Lainie Smith, and Stephanie Appel (Edward). She was a very loving great grandmother to Alexandra Burke (Brett), Bryce, Mason, Jacob, Madeleine, Joseph, Seth, Riley, Clare, Zoe, Jack, Olivia and Edward. She is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Elaine graduated from Annunciation High School and was the valedictorian of her class. Elaine cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Before Katrina she was a parishioner of St. Mark Parish in Chalmette, and now a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Mandeville. Elaine was an avid supporter of the New Orleans Saints and thoroughly enjoyed watching the games on television. As a season ticket holder for many years, she was extremely excited when the Saints won the Super Bowl in 2010. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Notre Dame Hospice, 1000 Howard Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70113. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements.