Elaine Scott Diaz

Elaine Scott Diaz Obituary
Elaine Scott Diaz passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 77. Elaine is survived by her husband Gordon Diaz, her daughter Denise Small (Torrance, Sr), her son Gordon Scott, 4 grandchildren: Nicole Scott, Kayla, Torrance Jr. and Devante Small; 3 great grandchildren: Aubrey Scott, Ava and Kevin Jones. Elaine is also survived by 3 sisters: Beverly S. Bechet, Audrey Scott, Cynthia S. Wilkerson; 1 brother Kenneth Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Sterling Scott Sr. and Helen Carraby Scott; daughter Yolanda M. Scott and 2 brothers: Sterling Scott, Jr. and Robert Scott. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 8282 I-10 Service Rd. South, New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Fred Luter, Jr., officiating. Interment is private. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019
