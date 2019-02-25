Eleanor "Noni" Battaglia Nuzzolillo, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Heritage Manor in Mandeville on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Greco Battaglia; twin sister of the late Margherita Battaglia; sister of Concetta "Tina" Chierici, Ann Giancontieri, Angela Battaglia, Josephine D. Battaglia, Gaetano "Guy" Battaglia, Rose Battaglia, Phillip Battaglia and Virgie Di Stefano. She was the loving wife of the late Lorenzo Nuzzolillo and is survived by their three sons, Guiseppe "Joseph," Marco and Ricardo "Rickie" Nuzzolillo; their wives, Debby, Tivis and June; and her sister-in-law, Victoria "Italia" Nuzzolillo Mistrot. Grandmother of the late Joey Nuzzolillo and of Sean Nuzzolillo, Nikki Norvell, Kelly Hunt, Regina Nuzzolillo, Roseanna Brauniger, Andrew Nuzzolillo and their spouses, Stephanie Nuzzolillo, Michael Norvell, Oliver Hunt, Gary Brauniger and Jessica Nuzzolillo. Great-grandmother of Gabriella Nuzzolillo, Maya Nuzzolillo, Joey Nuzzolillo, Layla Nuzzolillo, and Sonny Nuzzolillo; Lauralynn Brauniger and Westin Brauniger; Sophie Nuzzolillo, Salvatore Nuzzolillo, Olivia Hunt, Abigail Hunt, Emma Norbell and Avery Nuzzilillo; and many friends and relatives, here and in Italy. Noni's larger-than-life personality will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary