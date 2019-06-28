Eleanor ""Ellie"" Louise Langendorf Carter was born October 12, 1938 in New Orleans, La and died June 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, graduate of Fortier High School, Eleanor was an employee of Shell Oil Co. and retired after 32 years of service. She was a member of Krewe of Venus and enjoyed riding in their parades. She loved Broadway shows and she and Ray were long time Saenger Theatre season ticket holders. Eleanor was devoted to her dogs and was a supporter of several animal welfare organizations. Eleanor is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Philip Raymond ""Ray"" Carter, stepdaughters Genie Powers (Willie) and Suzy Sharp (Steve); step grandchildren Victoria Eskola, Lindsay Perniciaro (Michael), and Mallory Vetsch (Ben); step great grandsons Carter and Luke Perniciaro; cousins Kenny (Kathy), Brian (Dasha), Steven and Alex Trauth, Joyce Fahrenholz, Ken Fahrenholz, Marsha Puthoff and Barry Langendorf, neighbors and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Wilford Langendorf, mother Louise Byrnes Langendorf, aunts and uncles. Graveside services will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Services will be officiated by Father Harry Bugler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society or your favorite animal welfare organization. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 1, 2019