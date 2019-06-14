Eleanor V. Goheen Juedes (Virginia), born July 28, 1941, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, died on June 13, 2019. Virginia graduated from LSU in 1963, with a major in speech therapy. In 1967, she graduated with a MS in Special Education from University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Virginia married Ronald V Juedes, March 30, 1968, in Wisconsin. She was a speech therapist in Baltimore, MD, for 3 years. She started the first aphasia program with Kettlemoraine Public Schools, Wisconsin, and later in New Orleans, where Virginia taught for 25 years in New Orleans Public Schools in Special Education. Virginia was a member of the Council of Exceptional Children. She retired in 1999 and moved to Bogalusa, LA, in 2002. Virginia was an active member of the Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She had a special place in her heart for children and animals and was always looking to help those in need. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary