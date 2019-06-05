The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Household of Faith
9300 I-10 Service Rd.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Household of Faith
9300 I-10 Service Rd.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elijah Brimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah Brimmer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elijah Brimmer Jr. Obituary
Elijah Brimmer, Jr., age 73, a retired Music Teacher for the Orleans Parish School Board, (Fortier-Cohen), transitioned peacefully on May 31, 2019. Married 50 years to Corliss C. Brimmer, father of Yolanda (Eric, Sr.) Burrell, Denise (Willie, IV) Collins, Kendra (Frank, Jr.) Adams and Elijah, III (Keturah) Brimmer. He is also survived by 6 Grandchildren: K' Lynn, Eric Jr., Willie V, Chance, Mackenzie and Elijah IV. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and members of Sixth Baptist Church; Employees, Staff and Alumni of Orleans Parish School Board; Members of Booker T. Washington Class of 1964 and Grambling University Class of 1969 are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Household of Faith, 9300 I-10 Service Rd. New Orleans LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Rev. Torin Sanders of Sixth Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now