Elijah Brimmer, Jr., age 73, a retired Music Teacher for the Orleans Parish School Board, (Fortier-Cohen), transitioned peacefully on May 31, 2019. Married 50 years to Corliss C. Brimmer, father of Yolanda (Eric, Sr.) Burrell, Denise (Willie, IV) Collins, Kendra (Frank, Jr.) Adams and Elijah, III (Keturah) Brimmer. He is also survived by 6 Grandchildren: K' Lynn, Eric Jr., Willie V, Chance, Mackenzie and Elijah IV. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and members of Sixth Baptist Church; Employees, Staff and Alumni of Orleans Parish School Board; Members of Booker T. Washington Class of 1964 and Grambling University Class of 1969 are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Household of Faith, 9300 I-10 Service Rd. New Orleans LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Rev. Torin Sanders of Sixth Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019