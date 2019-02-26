Sgt. Elijah ""Dr. Sweet"" Cobbins departed this peaceful life at the age of 62, On Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 10:30 p.m. He was born on August 19, 1956. Elijah accepted Christ at an early age and loved the Lord. He graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School. He was a United States Army Veteran and received an Honorable Discharge with rank of SP4, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon-1, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16), and Expert (Hand-Grenade). He also, completed the Hudson Thomas Program at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System and served as an Ambassador at Veterans Administration Medical Center. He was a former employee of Transportation Dispatcher/ Driver for N.O. Private Patrol and Lakelawn Cemetery. Elijah leaves to cherish his precious memories his two beautiful daughters Irion Cobbins Nero (Jason) and Kendra Cobbins Bickham (Todd). One handsome grandson Jason Nero Jr. Three brothers: Elbert, Timmie (Nichelle), and Norman Cobbins. Seven sisters: Mable, Opha, Pearl, Wanda, Jeanette, Carolyn (Anthony) and Cheryl Cobbins. Nephew of Robert Johnson of Elgin, IL. He's also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Elijah was preceded in death by his parents Rosie Lee and O.B. Cobbins; Two brothers J.W. Jackson and Deotis Cobbins. His grandparents Sidney and Flossie Johnson; Two uncles Earl and C.W. Johnson; Two aunts Elnora Johnson and Minnie Lee Ford; Three nephews Ronnie McElveen, Cornelius and Raymond Cobbins. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of New Hope Baptist Church (Pastor Jaamal Weathersby), Gloryland Mt. Gillian BC.(Pastor Norman Stovall), Franklin Ave. B.C. (Pastor Fred Luter Jr.) and City Of Love Full Gospel Baptist Church Bishop Lester Love, Employees of Veterans Administration Medical Center, N.O. Private Patrol, Walmart and Lakelawn Cemetery, are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1807 Reverend John C. Raphael Jr. Way, NOLA 70113 at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Jamaal Weathersby, Pastor. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr., Slidell, LA 70460. Professional services Entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary