Eliot Simon Levin, 1944 – 2019. If you're quiet, you're not living. You've got to be noisy and colorful and lively…Mel Brooks. Against his wishes Eliot "Coach" Levin made a quiet and peaceful exit from his incredible life on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Eliot was born in 1944 as the firstborn son of Zolly and Cesil Levin. He was born, raised and lived his entire life in New Orleans, and he wouldn't have had it any other way because he loved his city and his city loved him. He attended Robert E. Lee Elementary School where he excelled at being himself even at an early age. After a stop at McMain Middle School he brought his talents to Ben Franklin High School where he spent the next four (4) years eating lunch at Camelia Grill until his graduation in 1961. Next on his scholastic to-do list was Tulane University and then the University of Louisiana New Orleans where he earned his bachelor's degree. Eliot did not choose to go into the teaching profession but like so many things in his life it chose him. In 1967 he joined the teaching ranks at McDonough 35 Senior High School in New Orleans as the only Caucasian on staff. After a successful tenure there he joined the staff at Sam Barth School in Metairie and then after Mr. Sam retired and continued when it became Ecole Classique. He was more than a teacher to his students. His love of people and authentic personality made him a favorite of all his students even those who were not easy to reach. He loved teaching and coaching, he loved his students, he loved helping young people, but he also knew he had more to give. It was his passion for and skills at communicating with people that lead him to pursue his Master's Degree in Social Work at Tulane University. He would spend the next 32 years doing what he loved; helping people of all walks of life. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Donna who was his greatest love (which is saying a lot because he was a mama's boy after all) and his four (4) children Tish (Daniel), Mindy, Stephen (Jackie) and Ladd (Rosanna). He is also survived by two (2) brothers David (Cindy, OBM) of Bet Shemesh, Israel and Jonathan (Davida) of Atlanta, GA, as well as his beloved and incredibly talented seven (7) grandchildren. Let us not forget the numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of his life at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home located in New Orleans, LA, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside Service to follow in Jewish Burial Rites Cemetery, 4321 Frenchman St. in New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to the .