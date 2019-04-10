The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Eliza "Elisa" Ruth Smoot Cole entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 74. She was a native of Scooba, MS and a resident of Marrero, LA. Elisa was affectionately known as Lisa and Momma Cole by her family and friends attended Tuskegee University. Beloved wife of the late Morris Cole, Sr. Devoted mother of Tracy L. (LaShonda) Cole, Stacy G. (Stacey) Cole, Morris (Kelly) Cole, Jr., Yolanda C. (Arthur) Raymond., Kevin (Candase) Cole, and the late Evangela M., and Kimberly A. Cole. Her husband's children Mattie B. Houston, Maxine, and Roderick P. (Roxanne) Cole whom she loved dearly. Daughter of the late John W. Smoot and LueBirda R. Smoot. Sister of John W. (Toy) Smoot, Joe C. (Geraldine) Smoot, Roosevelt (Dianne) Smoot, Charlie E. (Flora) Smoot, Geney A. (Roxanne) Smoot, Ellis L. Smoot, Christopher A. Smoot, Rosetta Smoot, Birdie Smoot, Dorothy "Dot" L. Smoot, and the late George E. and Otis C. Smoot; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Memorial Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
