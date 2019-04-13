|
Elizabeth "Liz" Monus Simpson passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home in Abita Springs at the age of 46. She was born June 5, 1972 in Dallas, Texas to John and Jerry Monus. Liz is survived by her loving daughters Kiersten Johnston (23), Courtney Simpson (20), and Emily Simpson (17), her brothers Raymond and John Monus, preceded in death by Matthew Monus. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, St. Jane deChantal Catholic Church, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs. Visitation at the church at 1:30pm with the Mass beginning at 2:00pm. Interment immediately following at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA. www.serenitycovington.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019