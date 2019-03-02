Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Armstrong. View Sign

Elizabeth Ann Armstrong (née Ayers) died in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Betty was born in New Orleans on October 29, 1929, and was preceded in death by her parents, Capt. Leo Howard Ayers, USMM, and Helen Reed Ayers; her sister, Yvonne Ayers; and her husband, Ens. Neil August Armstrong III, USN. Betty's husband, Ens. Armstrong, was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy who served as a Navy Pilot. He was killed in a mid-air collision while preparing for deployment to Korea in 1952. Betty was a graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked for several years doing research at the Loyola Dental School before commencing a career in the Cardiology Unit at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, where she worked in the Heart Catheterization Lab until her retirement in 1991. Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Neil Ann and James W. Parks II, of Baton Rouge; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Parks (Patrick) Wooten of Dallas, Texas; Helen Frances Parks of Portland, Oregon; and James W. Parks III of Chartres, France. She is also survived by her step-great-grandson Jackson Robinson of Dallas, Texas, son of Patrick Wooten. In addition to Betty's career as a medical technologist, she was for many years an active member of St. Matthias Parish, serving on the Parish Council and also as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. After 2006, Betty was an active member of St. Rita Parish in New Orleans, where she also served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. In addition to her church work, Betty was a lifelong learner who participated in French and Italian classes held by The People Program in Gentilly. She loved traveling with her family and having lunch with her friends, and nothing pleased her more than watching the Saints win a football game. For the last three years, Betty was a resident of the Chateau Notre Dame on Burdette St. Her family wishes to offer special thanks to her primary caregiver at the Chateau, Cassandra Cousin, as well as to her Saints buddy, Faye Molten at the front desk. Special thanks also to Dr. Betty Lo at LSU Health Center, and to Gwen Sadler, her hospice nurse. We ask that any donations in Betty's name be made to either Chateau Notre Dame, or to Notre Dame Hospice. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church in New Orleans at a future date, with interment in Greenwood Cemetery. 