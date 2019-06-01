Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Rohli Vollenweider passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was 81 years old. Beloved wife of the late Warren J. Vollenweider. Loving mother of John T. Vollenweider (fiancée Lori Baudot), Lisa V. Cloutet (Jeffrey), Lori V. Cristina (Mark), Warren J. Vollenweider (Jodi), and step-mother of Wayne J. Vollenweider (Linda). Grandmother of Ryne T. Vollenweider, Jack C. Vollenweider, Megan Cloutet Jouclas (Mason), Melissa Ann Cloutet, Mark J. Cristina Jr., Katie Cristina Dinett (Andrew), Hanna Ruth Vollenweider, Abbie Elizabeth Vollenweider, Steven P. Vollenweider, and Brent M. Vollenweider. Great-grandmother of Rory Dinett. Sister of Mary Louise Robert (Terry) and the late Alvin J. Rohli (Brenda). Daughter of the late Alvin and Eleanor Morlas Rohli. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Betty was a native and lifelong resident of Jefferson Parish. She grew up assisting with the family owned dairy. She graduated from Kenner High School in 1955 and married the love of her life in July of 1960. Betty later worked for Maison Blanche and retired after 20+ years of service. She was a longtime resident of River Ridge and a faithful parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church. Betty's greatest joy was her children and grandchildren, but mostly her grandchildren. Her family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to her friend and caregiver, Lisa Cooper. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at LEITZ-EAGAN Metairie, 4747 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at 11:00. Visitation will begin at 9:00. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary