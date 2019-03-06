Elizabeth Childress Sheridan "Lisa" passed peacefully on February 25, 2019 and is alive now in the loving embrace of Our Father, God. She was born, December 5th, 1973, and grew up in Macon, Georgia, where she attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and Mount de Sales Academy. From the age of 4 she was imagining and directing plays with her siblings and cousins, engaging in creative arts of all kinds. She was cast in her first stage role at age 12 by Macon Director Jim Crisp, who became her mentor and lifelong friend. In High School, she was selected for the Georgia Governor's Honors Program, won the Golden Eagle Award for Drama, and was President of her high school Student Body. She graduated from the Acting Conservatory Program at Carnegie Mellon University, where she won the Auclair Memorial Scholarship Award for Most Promising Student Actor and graduated with Honors. She later studied acting in Moscow and performed onstage in London. She enjoyed a successful acting career for twenty years in Los Angeles and New York, yet acting was only one of her talents. She was an accomplished poet, painter, and designer. Lisa was uniquely attuned to beauty. At an early age she saw a rainbow of colors in the bark of a pine tree, brought a room to life with the smallest adjustment to its furnishings, she created breathtaking visions on canvas and film, and wrote eloquently of life's joys and sorrows. Lisa brought beauty wherever she went, and left it behind as a mark of her passing. Lisa was a deeply spiritual person. She saw holiness all around her, and found inspiration in art, literature, nature, prayer and meditation. Her bookshelves held volumes on all subjects, poetry from Rumi to Seaborn Jones, and her bible, well marked with her favorite passages. We will forever miss the wonder that was Lisa. A private memorial Mass was held at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in New Orleans on March 4th. Those who wish to make donations in Lisa's memory please consider: Theatre Macon - Cherry St. - Macon, GA 31201, or the . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary