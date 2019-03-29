Elizabeth Eliska Casso Healy was born on April 25, 1932 and peacefully entered Heaven while holding her husband's hand and surrounded by loving family on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the dearly beloved wife of Gerald Dennis Healy Jr. since May 25, 1952. Their love story began in 1949 and was an inspiration to their children, Kathy Schiro (Glenn), Nancy Dours (the late Paul), Denny (Sandy), and Chris (Monica). It also extended to loving grandchildren, Jeff Schiro (Brittany), John Dours (Aline), Brett Healy (Jessica), and Meghan Healy (Scott) as well as great-granddaughter Kennedy Schiro. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Loeb Casso and Eleanora Coogan Casso, and brother, Thomas Bernard Casso (Delores Kious Casso). She enjoyed her fulltime job as a wife and mother. Her life revolved around her family and until the week before she died, she was cooking dinner for her family every Thursday night. She loved cooking and baking, and her happiest times were spent around her custom-built 14-foot table talking, laughing, and eating. She expressed her love for everyone by feeding them. She never entertained a guest because everyone who was fortunate enough to sit at her table was welcomed as family. In lieu of flowers, and because of her great love for animals, donations to LA-SPCA are preferred. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will begin at 9 AM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary