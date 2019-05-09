Elizabeth Kirsch Peppo, age 84, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Mrs. Peppo was a native of New Orleans, LA, a former resident of River Ridge, LA and most recently a resident of Abita Springs, LA. She was the daughter of the late Melissa Pourciau Kirsch and Warren Bernius Kirsch. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John R. Peppo, Sr., one grandchild, brother, Warren Earnest Kirsch, and a nephew. Mother of Melissa Sperling (husband, Johnny), Patrick Peppo (wife, Tamaneh), Andre Peppo (wife, Nicole) and the late Stephanie Morgan (surviving husband, Matt), and John R. Peppo, Jr. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she loved to cook and bake for family gatherings. She and her husband were devout Christians. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial gathering will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, the Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Dennis Watson officiating from Celebration Church. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Condolence messages may be left to the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019