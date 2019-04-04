Elizabeth Rogers Vitale, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Covington, LA. Mrs. Vitale was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Covington, LA. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Vitale, Jr. for 60 years; mother of Mary V. Fink (Patrick) of Ponchatoula, LA, Joseph A. Vitale III (Gail) of Folsom, LA, and Trena M. Vitale (Barbara) of Covington, LA; sister of Ronald Rogers, Sr.; sister-in-law of Dolores Diecidue, Sarah Whalen, and the late Mary Ann Couch, Russell Vitale, and Mary Vitale; daughter of the late Adam and Trena Rogers; and grandmother of Elizabeth Vitale, Nicole Cormier, Joseph A. Vitale IV, Jessica Stash, Patrick Fink, Daniel Fink, Joshua Fink, Christina Vitale. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth worked in banking most of her life, and retired in 2001. The family would like to give a special thank you to Kathy Meredith (sitter and friend), and St. Joseph Hospice for their unconditional support, love, and care that they showed for our mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary