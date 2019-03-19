On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Elizabeth Sigler Morris, loving wife passed away at the age of 65. Elizabeth was born on January 16, 1954 in New Orleans, Louisiana to William and Gladys Sigler. She received her degree and worked as a Med Tech at Tulane and then Slidell Memorial Hospitals for the next 40 years. On November 27, 1997, she married Danny Morris and they lived a loving and wonderful life together. Elizabeth was very artistic and had a passion for drawing. She loved gardens, feeding the birds, her pet dogs and animals in general. She loved traveling through the countryside, reading her bible and listening to gospel music. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Danny, brothers Tommy and Wayne, her two nieces, Carly and Madison and her step brothers and sisters. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on March 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time at Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, 75212 Lee Rd, Covington, Louisiana 70435. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary