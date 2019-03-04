|
Elizabeth Simmons Douglass, age 93, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Mother of Sarah Bennett and George H. Douglass (Jeannie). Daughter of the late Lester and Addie Carruth Simmons. Sister of the late Ivey Simmons. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Hal Douglass (Dawn), Ehren Malone (Jon) and Stephen Douglass Bennett (Corin) and 2 great grandchildren, Addie Malone and Lily Douglass. A longtime resident of Pontchatoula and Slidell, she was retired from Louisiana Power and Light Company. She was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist church and the Order of the Eastern Star, 36 Nova Stella Chapter. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Friday after 9:00 A.M. until funeral time. Donations to Grace Memorial Baptist Church, preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2019