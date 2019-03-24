Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Toups Adams. View Sign

Ellen Toups Adams, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Laura Toups; and 6 siblings. She is the loving mother of Cynthia "Cindy" Lannes (Scott), and Lynn Griffin (Steve). She is the devoted grandmother of Bradford "Brad" Allen, Melissa "Mel" Wolf (Kelly), and Seth Griffin (Heather). She is the loving great -grandmother of Kade Allen, Elijah "Eli" Wolf, and Brynn Griffin. She is the cherished sister of Catherine, Shirley, Janice (Junior), Sherry Ann (Raymond), and Steven. She is also survived by her beloved companion of many years, Murphy "Cotton" Cortez, Sr., numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Park Cemetery, 3450 highway 90 West, Avondale, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to a charity of ones' choice. Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at Ellen Toups Adams, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Laura Toups; and 6 siblings. She is the loving mother of Cynthia "Cindy" Lannes (Scott), and Lynn Griffin (Steve). She is the devoted grandmother of Bradford "Brad" Allen, Melissa "Mel" Wolf (Kelly), and Seth Griffin (Heather). She is the loving great -grandmother of Kade Allen, Elijah "Eli" Wolf, and Brynn Griffin. She is the cherished sister of Catherine, Shirley, Janice (Junior), Sherry Ann (Raymond), and Steven. She is also survived by her beloved companion of many years, Murphy "Cotton" Cortez, Sr., numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Park Cemetery, 3450 highway 90 West, Avondale, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to a charity of ones' choice. Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Funeral Home Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero , LA 70072

(504) 348-2010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close