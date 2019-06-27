Elliot Vincent "Sandy" Blaize Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliot Vincent "Sandy" Blaize Jr..
Service Information
Brandon G Thompson Funeral Home
1190 US-51
Ponchatoula, LA
70454
(985)-370-9296
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandy, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Hammond, LA and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Sandy was an extremely intelligent man who had a charmingly unique personality. He was a member of several different clubs, his favorite was the Ham Radio Club; his call sign being W5TVW. Sandy enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and rockets. He served several years in the United States Air Force and worked passionately as a Marine Electronics Repairman. Through his work and his radio, Sandy has been all over the world making hundreds of friends along the way. He truly was a one of a kind man who will be deeply missed. Sandy is survived by his sister, Carol Jane Myers (Richard); sons, Claude Fraser (Margaret), Marcus Fraser, and Steven Fraser; grandchildren, Christian Fraser (Wren), Jeremy Fraser (Heather), and William Fraser; great-grandson, Adam Fraser; nieces, Shannon Kitto (Kenny), Kathleen Myers (Justin Roble); and great-nephews, Jared Kitto, Kyle Kitto, Colby Kitto, and Rylan Roble. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Lange Blaize; and parents, Franchelle and Elliot Blaize Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Avery Dion will officiate.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.