Sandy, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Hammond, LA and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Sandy was an extremely intelligent man who had a charmingly unique personality. He was a member of several different clubs, his favorite was the Ham Radio Club; his call sign being W5TVW. Sandy enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and rockets. He served several years in the United States Air Force and worked passionately as a Marine Electronics Repairman. Through his work and his radio, Sandy has been all over the world making hundreds of friends along the way. He truly was a one of a kind man who will be deeply missed. Sandy is survived by his sister, Carol Jane Myers (Richard); sons, Claude Fraser (Margaret), Marcus Fraser, and Steven Fraser; grandchildren, Christian Fraser (Wren), Jeremy Fraser (Heather), and William Fraser; great-grandson, Adam Fraser; nieces, Shannon Kitto (Kenny), Kathleen Myers (Justin Roble); and great-nephews, Jared Kitto, Kyle Kitto, Colby Kitto, and Rylan Roble. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Lange Blaize; and parents, Franchelle and Elliot Blaize Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Avery Dion will officiate.

