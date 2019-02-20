Ellis Andrew Robeau, Sr., died on Friday, February 15, 2019, just shy of his 95th birthday which he could not have cared less to celebrate. He was an avid fisherman for whom a day on Lake Cataouatche or Lake Salvador chasing reds and specks was a day well spent. A devoted father and grandfather, he was, perhaps, the single most reliable person we have ever known. A native of New Orleans, Ellis was born on February 27, 1924, and grew up in a house his father built on Willow Street. His favorite childhood memories were of riding bikes with his brothers throughout their Carrollton neighborhood and up and down the Huey P. Long Bridge during its construction. He was a veteran of the Merchant Marines, having served during World War II. A mechanic by trade, he worked for Ford Motor Company since the early 1940s, rebuilding and cursing over transmissions until he was 91. He is survived by his son Ellis, Jr. (late Jennie Dufrene Robeau) and his daughter Elizabeth Robeau Amoss (Mark), three grandchildren, Gina Robeau Fahrig (William), late Jared Andrew Robeau, Benjamin Marks Amoss (Katherine), Daniel Clement Amoss; three great-grandchildren, Dillon Michael Dufrene, Conner Jared Dufrene, and Kadence Emily Dufrene. Devoted husband to the late Emily Catalano Robeau, of Independence, Louisiana, his wife of 56 years. Son of the late Humphrey Joseph and Lucille Clement Robeau and brother of the late Elmer, Fred, and Harold Robeau. Private services were held for the family. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary