Ellis Dixon
Ellis Keith "Pooh" Dixon age 44 entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 43. Ellis was born in New Orleans, LA, to the late Sharon Dixon Christoph and the late Keith Gallow. He enjoyed dancing and listening to music. Ellis was preceded in death by one brother Van Dixon, one Uncle Julius Dixon Jr. and his grandmother Louise Dixon. He is the brother of Brian Dixon and Sarah Gallow Dean. Brother- in- law of Tineka Dixon; nieces, Daysia Johnson, Jaya Dixon and Shalayla Holmes; one step-niece Darriell Willis. He is also survived by one great niece, one great nephew and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the Family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Rev. Michael Barlow Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. Interment: Holt Cemetery, NOLA. Professional Services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
