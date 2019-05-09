Services Estelle J. Wilson Mortuary, Inc. 2715 Danneel Street New Orleans , LA 70113 (504) 895-4903 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Historic Second Baptist Church 2505 Marengo Street New Orleans , LA View Map Service 10:00 AM Historic Second Baptist Church 2505 Marengo Street New Orleans , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ellis Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ellis Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lt./Commander & Reverend Ellis Williams went home to his heavenly Father on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Raymond, Mississippi on Tuesday, October 27, 1931, an only child, Ellis moved to Greenwood, Mississippi as an adult. In 1954, he married Priscilla Norman and had 3 children prior to moving to New Orleans, Louisiana in 1957 where he and Priscilla had 3 more children. Ellis joined Historic Second Baptist Church on Christian experience from the Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Greenwood where he would eventually become an Associate Minister and Sunday School Teacher for the adult class where he would ultimately be chosen and give standing room only sermons every Mother's Day. Ellis gave his life to Christ at the young age of nine and was a devout Christian and Baptist minister, faithful husband, and provider for their six children. From humble beginnings as a Sharecropper and Truck Driver, Ellis was a trailblazer! He created a path when there wasn't a path and brought hundreds of people up with him. He never boasted about his many successes or accomplishments. On June 26, 1965, Ellis became one of the first African-American police recruits when he was admitted into Class No. 31 with the New Orleans Police Department. A champion for equal rights and the underserved, Ellis was an advocate for education. Realizing that education was the cornerstone for eliminating poverty, Ellis was dedicated and remained steadfast at obtaining his Bachelor's degree in Criminology, and two Master's degrees in Criminal Justice and Education attending evening classes for 10 years at Loyola University while working full-time during the day at NOPD. He also completed the Baptist Theological Seminary becoming an ordained Associate Minister at Historic Second Baptist Church where he was a devoted member for over six decades. Throughout his law enforcement career, Ellis elevated to multiple positions, and received multiple awards and commendations as he moved up the ladder with more rigorous responsibility. Principled and disciplined, Ellis was never short on words of encouragement to others. He believed that there was good in everyone and that no matter what ones socio-economic background, everyone should be treated fairly and with respect. Quickly becoming a noted and recognized leader in his community, Ellis was in the business of "saving lives and souls." Rooted in integrity, Ellis motivated and inspired everyone who came within his reach. He oversaw multiple departments and districts within NOPD. Ellis was a mentor to many policemen throughout his professional career and provided supervision and guidance to hundreds who came before and after him. He encouraged, in particular, African-American men and women on the police force to enroll in college and take advantage of the stipends that were given to civil service law enforcement workers which would give them an advantage to move up before the elimination of the program. Funding for this government program would be reduced and eventually cut during the Reagan administration. Vastly known for his quiet, mild mannered demeanor, Ellis was also known for being on the honor roll in college, scoring high on Civil Service tests for promotions (being number one or in the top three), and being the first in beating out everyone regardless of race. Ellis was a certified finger print expert and was one of the first licensed African-American Polygraphist in the State of Louisiana and administered the polygraph test (a.k.a. the 'lie detector' test) to police recruits for employment with the department. Although Ellis excelled both academically and professionally; it was his walk with God that he cherished the most. According to the testament of those who were close to him, Ellis never used profanity or belittled people. Ellis was on many committees, boards, memberships, and was also a member and former President of the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge (Black Masons) receiving the highest degree-33rd located on Orleans Avenue. After 21 years on the force, Ellis succeeded Captain Rinal Martin in October of 1986 and became Commander of the Fifth District Police Station at 4330 St. Claude Avenue where he also led the Urban Squad-one of the former community policing organizations that curtailed crime in the largest district in the City and housed two housing projects known as the Desire/Florida. Ellis was always well prepared to defend the law, fight for justice, and protect all citizens. Because of his tenacity to embrace everyone, current and former prison inmates spoke highly of him and respected him on the streets. Prior to his retirement from the police department, Ellis was selected as one of the finalists for the position of Superintendent of Police. After 32 years on the force, Ellis retired in January of 1997. He was one of the few who never had to discharge his gun while on the force. Enjoying his retirement, Ellis authored two books entitled, "From the Dust to Paradise," and "Out of Condemnation into Glorification." The first is a unique book for pastors, ministers, professors, Sunday School Teachers, Seminary students and other Biblical scholars, and the latter addresses some of the different translations and versions of the Bible and compares three well known passages to reveal how certain facts can be altered and lost during the translating process. Ellis was also in the development of writing his third book that would have highlighted his life on the police force until Hurricane Katrina abruptly destroyed his works. With the devastation of Hurricane Katrina on August 29, 2005, like many residents, Ellis and Priscilla lost their original home of 41 years in the 9th Ward where all of their worldly possessions were ruined. In spite of the losses, Ellis still had Priscilla and they had each other. Unbeknownst to them at the time, they lived in a formaldehyde infected FEMA trailer on their oldest daughter's property in Jefferson Parish for one year. In October of 2006, never experiencing a birthday celebration, for the first time ever, Ellis celebrated his 75th birthday with friends, family, and members from law enforcement and church at Cannons Restaurant on St. Charles Avenue. One month later, Ellis and Priscilla purchased another home in Algiers. While asleep, Ellis suffered a stroke at the age of 80 that affected his left side. Vigorously working to get back to himself, Ellis made a remarkable recovery at 90% and consistently exercised for one-hour each day on the treadmill and walked up and down the stairs of his home. Because of his new medical diagnoses, Ellis hired a driver who would take him to the Post Office, Winn Dixie, Sam's Club, and he and his wife to doctor's appointments. The driver would eventually become an added member of the family and dubbed Ellis as his "godfather." With the exception of driving, Ellis was still active and prepared his breakfast in the morning with his wife as they watched Eyewitness Morning News, WWL-Channel 4. Ellis would preach his last sermon in 2012 for Senior's Day. On January 9, 2014, Ellis cheerfully celebrated his 60th Wedding Anniversary with Priscilla, and was pleasantly surprised to see their Anniversary featured as a news story on Eyewitness Morning News, WWL-Channel 4 by former news anchor, Sally-Ann Roberts. Unfortunately, this would be the last anniversary that Ellis would share with the love of his life, as Priscilla died from Pancreatic Cancer the same year on July 25, 2014. Ellis was consistent with everything he did and for 60 years, every month, he gave his wife a large monthly monetary allowance for her to use as she wished until she died. Ellis still gave Priscilla credit cards, purchased her a car after she learned how to drive, and romanced her with elegant jewelry during holidays and special occasions. When a man loves a woman, there isn't anything that he won't do. The loss of Priscilla took a toll on Ellis for they were together longer than they were with their own family. The following year at 84, Ellis fell, broke his hip, and had emergency surgery. He lived in his new home with CNA's around the clock and drop-ins from his oldest daughter who was a Registered Nurse of 42 years 20 minutes away from where he lived. Ellis was very fond of one, in particular, who would work during her work schedule and step in to work during the absence of other CNA's when something arose. Both of his regular CNA's were extremely conscientious in providing care for him. Upon his children coming to the realization that he would never walk again, Ellis gave his Lincoln Town Car to his driver and relocated to Houston, Texas where he lived with his youngest daughter who was his care giver, and was taken care of by CNA's during the day while she worked. After a visit to a renowned Neurologist, Ellis was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. In 2018, Ellis was placed in Hospice and entered a private personal care facility where he received 24 hour care just 10 minutes away from his daughter. Ellis is now with his beloved wife, Priscilla, his oldest son, Claude Ellis, and his parents. They were the parents that everyone wished for, but not all were deserving. He was the son of the late Curry Williams and Elise Morrison Williams. He was the husband of the late Priscilla Norman, and the father of the late Claude Ellis Williams. He is the beloved father of Debra W. Lucas, Rita Lynn Singleton, Lathan Curry Williams (Rachelle), Glenn Barry Williams, Sr. (Janet), Zelia Elise Brown, nephew of Dr. Minion Kenneth Chauncey "K. C." Morrison, and nephew of Elizabeth Nimox. He is survived by 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. The family members want to especially thank Bobby G. English, Jr., MSW, and the wonderful staff at Optimum Personal Care in Sugar Land, Texas who made their father's last days comfortable and full of love. Retired and present police officers of the New Orleans Police Department, Fraternal Order of Police, members of the former Black Organization of Police, Louisiana Polygraph Association, Loyola University staff and alumni, Baptist Theological Seminary, Black Masons & members of the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, Department of Health, Housing Authority of New Orleans, City of New Orleans, New Orleans Fire Department, Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority, and relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Christian funeral services at Historic Second Baptist Church, 2505 Marengo Street, New Orleans, LA 70115 on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation is at Historic Second Baptist Church from 9 A.M. til 10:00 A.M. Service to follow immediately thereafter. Historic Second Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home Services, Inc. 504-895-4903. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019

