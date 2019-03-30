Elma May Vicknair Fabre, 89 years old of Destrehan, Louisiana, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born on August 5, 1929 in Norco, Louisiana, daughter of the late Joseph Beauregard Vicknair, Sr. and the late Elma Marie Weber. Survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Vernon A. Fabre, sons; Vernon A. Fabre, Jr. (Mona), Mark C. Fabre (Nicole), Brian M. Fabre (Leighann), and Timothy P. Fabre (Sherry), 21 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, mother, brother, Joseph Beauregard Vicknair, Jr., and sister, Diane Gail Vicknair Pickering. She enjoyed volunteering and traveling with the Nifty Fifties and St. Charles Parish Senior Citizens. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd, Destrehan, LA 70047 on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation at the church from 9:00 am - 11:00 am with interment to follow at church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo School Endowment Fund in memory of May Fabre. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary