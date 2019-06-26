Elmenia Randall entered into eternal rest at Wynhoven Nursing Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a native on Darrow, LA and a resident of Bridge City, LA. Devoted mother of Patricia Randall, Ricky Randall, and Roosevelt Randall. Daughter of the late Alvin and Orlean Prestly. Granddaughter of the late Arthur and Melvina Price, Limas and Rose Prestly. Sister of Lucille Arceneaux, Golena Prestly, Ida Coco, Alma Lee Steward and the late John Edward Prestly, Roosevelt Prestly, and Elouise Spriggs. Former wife of Lynn Randall, also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of First King Solomon Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at First King Solomon Baptist Church 1200 Plaza Ave. Bridge City, LA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Louis Phoenix officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery -Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary