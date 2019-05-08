Elmira "Sis" Cavaretta Adams passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Guthrie Joseph Adams. Loving mother of Brian Paul Adams (Anne) and Eric John Adams (Paige). Grandmother of Ryan Paul Adams (Megan), Eric John Paul Adams II (Amber) and Danielle Elizabeth Adams. Great Grandmother of Averie Elizabeth Adams, Cooper Joseph Adams and Eric John Paul "Tripp" Adams III. Daughter of the late Daisy McEvers and Joseph Cavaretta. Sister of the late Mary Cavaretta Adams. Aunt of Michael Adams (Emily) and Stephen Adams (Dena). Great Aunt of Steven Adams, Nicholas Adams and the late Jessica Adams. Elmira was a native and longtime resident of Harvey, LA. She is remembered as a loving mother and grandmother to her family. Her laughter and smile will never be forgotten. Elmira served Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court and retired after 20 years of service. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019