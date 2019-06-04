Heaven was in need of another beautiful angel. On Wednesday May 22, 2019 God called your name. Elois Ann Fletcher Jackson, born September 27, 1964 in New Orleans, LA to the late Clarence and Mary Ann Fletcher. She was the second youngest of six and the baby girl of the family. Elois graduated from Francis T Nicholas class of 1972 and furthered her education at Tulane University and Meadows Draghon Business College where she finished in 1975. Elois was baptized at an early age and began her Christian journey by blessing others with her lovely voice as she sang soprano in various church choirs across New Orleans. In 1972, Elois married her sweetheart Byron Anthony Jackson Sr. She began her long business career at New York Life Insurance where she was employed for nearly 20 years. Elois later relocated to Los Angeles, CA where she rekindled her love with Byron Sr and they remarried August of 2013. While in Los Angeles, Elois attended West Angeles COGIC under Bishop Charles Blake. She traveled and sang with a variety of specialty choirs, meeting great people and sharing her smile. If ever in Los Angeles, she would be your tour guide and your hostess with the mostest. Elois was proceeded in death by her brothers, Eugene, Melvin and Clarence Jr Fletcher. She is survived by one brother Munson Fletcher, and one sister, Joyce Henderson. Elois leaves two sons, Bryon Jackson Jr. (Monica) and Omar Averhoff (Ashley) and one step daughter Tameika Amos. She had 5 grandchildren, Eric Winfrey, Marione (Doreyon Jeff), Omarion, Orion and Oreion Averhoff. She had 4 great-grandchildren; Makia, Damani and Doreyon Jeff Jr., and Tahj Lewis Winfrey. She leaves to miss her dearly, a host of relatives, nieces, nephews, godchildren and life-long friends. Those whom Elois actually christened and those she adopted under her wing. Elois was affectionately known as "Nanny" to so many. Her infectious smile and bubbling personality touched so many lives. Her spirit and love will live on through all of us. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Heart 2 Heart Family Worship Center, 3631 Washington Ave. Pastor Miner Rogers Officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary